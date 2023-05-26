Lawrence man sentenced to six years in prison for attempted murder

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been sentenced to six years in prison for attempted murder.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Friday, May 26 that Adam B. Amyx Jr., 38, of Lawrence, was sentenced to 72 months in prison for attempted second-degree murder of a female passerby he tried to throw into the Kansas River.

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office indicated Judge Stacey Donovan sentenced Amyx, who pleaded no contest to the charge in March, to 72 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

According to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, the conviction stems from an incident on or about April 14, 2022 where Amyx lifted a then 21-year-old female over the bridge railing when the woman passed Amyx as she walked northbound on the southbound bridge. The woman kicked Amyx several times and was able to run away when Amyx released his hold.

“Keeping our streets safe is a top priority for my office and those who threaten that safety will be held accountable,” District Attorney Valdez said.

The State was represented by Senior Assistant District Attorney David Greenwald. The case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department.

