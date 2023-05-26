Knowing how to find mental health resources
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Licensed Clinical Social Worker Phelica Glass joined Eye on Northeast Kansas to talk about mental health resources, and knowing how to find assessment tests to help determine what you or a loved one might be struggling with.
Self-assessment tests can be found at www.mhanational.org. Phelica Glass also has many resources available on the website for her Topeka practice, www.thegriefcounselor.com.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.