Keyontae Johnson cleared by NBA Fitness to Play Panel

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The story that keeps on telling for the former Kansas State and Florida forward.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Johnson has been cleared and is able to be drafted in next months NBA draft.

Johnson had been previously diagnosed with a heart condition at the University of Florida before successfully resuming his career at Kansas State. Johnson is a potential late-first round pick who @DraftExpress currently has projected in the early second round. https://t.co/ExVKt6xNUH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 26, 2023

Johnson then responded to the tweet with “Crazy Faith” and an umbrella.

In his lone year with Kansas State, Johnson started all 36 games, averaged 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Here are all of the awards Johnson piled up:

Julius Erving Small Forward Award Finalist

2023 NCAA East Regional All-Tournament Team

2023 Third Team All-American (AP/NABC)

2023 Honorable Mention All-American (USBWA)

2023 Lute Olson National Player of the Year finalist

2023 NABC All-District First Team

2023 USBWA All-Region First Team

2023 All-Big 12 First Team (league coaches/AP)

Phillips 66 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year [league coaches/AP]

2023 Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List

2023 John R. Wooden Award National Ballot [15 finalists]

2023 Naismith Trophy Award [10 semifinalists)

NCAA March Madness National Player of the Week (11/14/22)

5-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (11/14/22, 12/19/22, 1/9/23, 1/23/23, 2/27/23)

2022 Cayman Islands Classic All-Tournament Team

