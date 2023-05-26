Keyontae Johnson cleared by NBA Fitness to Play Panel

FILE - Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson celebrates a 3-point basket against Oklahoma...
FILE - Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson celebrates a 3-point basket against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Keyontae Johnson was named to The Associated Press All-Big 12 team in voting released Tuesday, Mar 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The story that keeps on telling for the former Kansas State and Florida forward.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Johnson has been cleared and is able to be drafted in next months NBA draft.

Johnson then responded to the tweet with “Crazy Faith” and an umbrella.

In his lone year with Kansas State, Johnson started all 36 games, averaged 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Here are all of the awards Johnson piled up:

  • Julius Erving Small Forward Award Finalist
  • 2023 NCAA East Regional All-Tournament Team
  • 2023 Third Team All-American (AP/NABC)
  • 2023 Honorable Mention All-American (USBWA)
  • 2023 Lute Olson National Player of the Year finalist
  • 2023 NABC All-District First Team
  • 2023 USBWA All-Region First Team
  • 2023 All-Big 12 First Team (league coaches/AP)
  • Phillips 66 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year [league coaches/AP]
  • 2023 Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List
  • 2023 John R. Wooden Award National Ballot [15 finalists]
  • 2023 Naismith Trophy Award [10 semifinalists)
  • NCAA March Madness National Player of the Week (11/14/22)
  • 5-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (11/14/22, 12/19/22, 1/9/23, 1/23/23, 2/27/23)
  • 2022 Cayman Islands Classic All-Tournament Team

