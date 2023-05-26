Kansas State stays alive, eliminating top seed Texas in Big 12 Tournament
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, TX. (WIBW) - After knocking out the top seed, 6-0 on Thursday, Kansas State knows their opponent come Friday.
It’s the Kansas Jayhawks as both teams will square off Friday with first pitch at three p.m. Kansas lost to TCU Thursday afternoon 14-4.
Keep the party going 🥳#KStateBSB x #Big12BSB— K-State Baseball (@KStateBSB) May 25, 2023
pic.twitter.com/kMtSQf0R86
The Wildcats pounded out 13 hits and allowed just two during the 6-0 shutout. This is the first time K-State shutout an opponent in the tournament since 1976. Kansas State led 1-0 in the first but did not score again until the seventh where they put a five spot up on the board against the Longhorns.
This game against Kansas will now be win or go home.
