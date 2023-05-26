Kansas State stays alive, eliminating top seed Texas in Big 12 Tournament

Kansas State RHP Ty Ruhl pitching against Texas in Big 12 Tournament
Kansas State RHP Ty Ruhl pitching against Texas in Big 12 Tournament(KANSAS STATE ATHLETICS)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, TX. (WIBW) - After knocking out the top seed, 6-0 on Thursday, Kansas State knows their opponent come Friday.

It’s the Kansas Jayhawks as both teams will square off Friday with first pitch at three p.m. Kansas lost to TCU Thursday afternoon 14-4.

The Wildcats pounded out 13 hits and allowed just two during the 6-0 shutout. This is the first time K-State shutout an opponent in the tournament since 1976. Kansas State led 1-0 in the first but did not score again until the seventh where they put a five spot up on the board against the Longhorns.

This game against Kansas will now be win or go home.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka man identified as deceased Jackson Co. inmate
Christopher Mills
Topeka man jailed after accused of raping, sodomizing teenage girl
FILE
Memorial Day 2023 Services
FILE
Victim of Topeka hit-and-run passes away, officials identify him as a local
FILE
I-70 chase leads officials to discover driver consumed 4x legal limit of alcohol

Latest News

Alyssa Conway holding trophy for eight place finish in NCAA Championships
Emporia State’s Conway earns All-American honor
Local law enforcement officials respond to Hayden High School after false reports of an active...
Hayden hires new boys basketball coach
Seaman Stallbaumer sisters
Seaman’s Stallbaumer sisters look to make an impact at State track
Lebo's Brooklyn Jones (left) and Seaman's Mallory High winning Scholar Athlete Scholarships
WIBW Scholar Athlete winners announced