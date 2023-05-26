Kansas State rolls past Kansas into semifinals

Kansas State pitcher Shay Hartis delivers to a St. Thomas batter during the first inning of an...
Kansas State pitcher Shay Hartis delivers to a St. Thomas batter during the first inning of an NCAA baseball game on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley)(Colin E Braley | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, TX. (WIBW) - The Wildcats took care of business and are now one step closer to Big 12 Championship game.

Kansas State was led by Kaelen Culpepper who blasted a homerun and five RBI, going 3-4 from the dish. Germando Fajardo was excellent on the bump, tossing 7.1 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K. Fajardo tied the school conference for most strikeouts in one start.

Jake English provided the only run for KU with a solo blast, going 2-3 from the plate.

The Wildcats will play TCU once again Saturday at nine a.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Victim of Topeka hit-and-run passes away, officials identify him as a local
FILE
I-70 chase leads officials to discover driver consumed 4x legal limit of alcohol
Donald Eugene Fields II was issued a federal arrest warrant in December 2022 for allegedly sex...
Man wanted for child sex trafficking placed on FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list
FILE
Memorial Day 2023 Services
Donovan Phelps
Man with Oklahoma arrest warrant behind Shawnee Co. bars

Latest News

FILE - Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson celebrates a 3-point basket against Oklahoma...
Keyontae Johnson cleared by NBA Fitness to Play Panel
Wamego defeats McPherson, 1-0 to claim 4A State Championship
Wamego softball wins 4A State Championship
Rossville softball beats Santa Fe Trail to claim 3A State Championship, 2-0.
Rossville takes home 3A State Championship
Emporia State hires new head baseball coach Brad Hill.
Emporia State alum named new head baseball coach