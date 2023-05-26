Kansas State rolls past Kansas into semifinals

ARLINGTON, TX. (WIBW) - The Wildcats took care of business and are now one step closer to Big 12 Championship game.

Kansas State was led by Kaelen Culpepper who blasted a homerun and five RBI, going 3-4 from the dish. Germando Fajardo was excellent on the bump, tossing 7.1 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K. Fajardo tied the school conference for most strikeouts in one start.

Jake English provided the only run for KU with a solo blast, going 2-3 from the plate.

The Wildcats will play TCU once again Saturday at nine a.m.

