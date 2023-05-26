Kansas Department of Agriculture to host Conservation Commission Meeting

By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) will host the State Conservation Commission Meeting.

KDA announced the State Conservation Commission (SCC) Meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6 at the K-State Southwest Research Extension Center located at 4500 E. Mary St. in Garden City, Kan. An optional virtual meeting can be accessed on request.

According to KDA, the SCC includes five commissioners, two ex officio members representing the K-State Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, and two appointed members representing the KDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service.

KDA officials noted the KDA Division of Conservation (DOC) consults with the SCC to protect and enhance Kansas’ natural resources through the development, implementation and maintenance of policies, guidelines and programs designed to assist local governments and individuals in conserving the state’s renewable resources.

For more information or to request a copy of the agenda, contact the KDA DOC at kda.doc@ks.gov or 785-564-6620.

