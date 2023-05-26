Jackson Co. paramedic wins Stormont Vail excellence award at EMS celebration

Stormont Vail
Stormont Vail
By Lane Gillespie
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson County paramedic Katie Allen was presented with Stormont Vail Health’s annual Excellence in EMS award Friday, May 26 during their annual EMS celebration to cap off National EMS Week.

EMS providers and hospital staff, as well as the community, were invited to the parking lot of Stormont Vail’s Human Resources building to celebrate all EMS workers in their staff. The event featured safety vendors and food trucks. Staff members were able to eat food from the trucks for free.

During the celebration, an awards ceremony was held to honor one local EMS member with an award of excellence. Allen was recognized for her work in developing the Patient Advocacy Outreach Program in 2021, which aims to meet the needs of patients with resources beyond hospitals, such as Meals on Wheels, rehabilitation services and mental health.

“I was super surprised, but it feels great. I definitely couldn’t have done this program without the crew members that we have in Jackson County,” Allen said.

Allen helped coordinate the program while working her regular shifts as a paramedic responding to 911 and interfaculty transports.

