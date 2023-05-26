High School baseball and softball state tournament roundup
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
VARIOUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Day one is in the books, who’s moving onto Friday to claim a State Championship?
SOFTBALL:
Washburn Rural vs. Olathe NW @ 11:00 - Arrocha Ballpark
Shawnee Heights vs. Eisenhower @ 11:00 - Wilkins Stadium
Wamego vs. Eudora @ Noon - Salina South HS
Rossville vs. Southeast of Saline @ 11:00 - Twin Oaks Complex
Santa Fe Trail vs. Haven @ 11:00 - Twin Oaks Complex
McLouth vs. Brookeville-Ell-Saline @ 11:00 at Pratt-Green Sports Complex
St. Marys vs. Leon-Bluestem @ 11 in Pratt-Green Sports Complex
BASEBALL:
Santa Fe Trail vs. Columbus @ 11:00 at Tointon Baseball Stadium
Onaga vs. St. Mary’s Colgan @ 11 in Great Bend
