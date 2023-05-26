High School baseball and softball state tournament roundup

Shawnee Heights celebrating upset win over Bishop Carroll
Shawnee Heights celebrating upset win over Bishop Carroll(KWCH)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VARIOUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Day one is in the books, who’s moving onto Friday to claim a State Championship?

SOFTBALL:

Washburn Rural vs. Olathe NW @ 11:00 - Arrocha Ballpark

Shawnee Heights vs. Eisenhower @ 11:00 - Wilkins Stadium

Wamego vs. Eudora @ Noon - Salina South HS

Rossville vs. Southeast of Saline @ 11:00 - Twin Oaks Complex

Santa Fe Trail vs. Haven @ 11:00 - Twin Oaks Complex

McLouth vs. Brookeville-Ell-Saline @ 11:00 at Pratt-Green Sports Complex

St. Marys vs. Leon-Bluestem @ 11 in Pratt-Green Sports Complex

BASEBALL:

Santa Fe Trail vs. Columbus @ 11:00 at Tointon Baseball Stadium

Onaga vs. St. Mary’s Colgan @ 11 in Great Bend

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka man identified as deceased Jackson Co. inmate
Christopher Mills
Topeka man jailed after accused of raping, sodomizing teenage girl
FILE
Victim of Topeka hit-and-run passes away, officials identify him as a local
FILE
Memorial Day 2023 Services
FILE
I-70 chase leads officials to discover driver consumed 4x legal limit of alcohol

Latest News

Kansas State RHP Ty Ruhl pitching against Texas in Big 12 Tournament
Kansas State stays alive, eliminating top seed Texas in Big 12 Tournament
Alyssa Conway holding trophy for eight place finish in NCAA Championships
Emporia State’s Conway earns All-American honor
Former Shawnee Heights standout tapped to lead Cair Paravel
Hayden hires new boys basketball coach
Seaman Stallbaumer sisters
Seaman’s Stallbaumer sisters look to make an impact at State track