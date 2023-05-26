Hayden hires new boys basketball coach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After Dwayne Paul resigned to accept a position at Lawrence Free State, the Wildcats have their man.

Hayden stays within Topeka to make their hire and it’s Trey Brown from Cair Paravel. Brown was an all-state point guard for Shawnee Heights and making it to the State Championship in 2017.

Brown played at Missouri Western and MidAmerica Nazarene where he averaged just over 13 points per game at Nazarene.

Brown led Cair Paravel to a 9-13 record.

