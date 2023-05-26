Friday forecast: Mild with most spots dry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With afternoon showers/storms the past couple afternoons, the chance for rain is lower today through the holiday weekend. Relatively speaking if there is going to be pop up showers and storms it would occur this afternoon and Memorial Day Monday but most spots will remain dry with highs near and above average for this time of year.

Taking Action:

If you do have outdoor plans today through Monday, enjoy them but remain weather aware on the slim chance pop up showers or storms develop in the afternoon hours due to daytime heating however most spots will remain dry. Even if you don’t get rain where you are, you may be close enough to a t-storm at some point and as always, When Thunder Roars Go Indoors.

Remember to stay safe over the holiday weekend: Hydrate with plenty of WATER and don’t forget the sunscreen.



There have been several spots with 0.25″-1″ worth of rain the past two afternoons. As of now, we’re not looking at anything quite as scattered as what we’ve had recently for today through Monday. Most spots will remain dry but there could still be a few isolated areas getting locally heavy rain IF rain develops at all. This tricky weather pattern looks to remain in place for the week ahead so keep checking back daily for updates and be ready for changes to continue to be made to the forecast as confidence increases.

Normal High: 80/Normal Low: 59 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Can’t completely rule out a few pop up showers/storms in the afternoon however wouldn’t be surprised if it stayed completely dry. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds E 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to low 60s with low 50s along and east of HWY 75. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

IF there’s going to be any showers/storms developing Saturday or Sunday it would be out toward central KS so places in Cloudy, Washington, Clay counties could possibly get some rain or storms but again it’s more likely it will be dry.

Memorial Day: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of a few showers/storms, again most spots will remain dry. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

The rest of the week continues to be mild with highs in the mid to even upper 80s and lows in the 60s. As of now any storms that develop will be very hit and miss or isolated. Nothing significant at this time but certainly subject to change.

