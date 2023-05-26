Flags to be flown at half-staff on Memorial Day

Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
Per tradition, flags will be flown at half-staff on Memorial Day.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Per tradition, flags will be flown at half-staff on Memorial Day.

Flags throughout the State of Kansas have been ordered to be flown at half-staff from sunup to noon and then raised to its full height from noon to sundown on Monday, May 29.

Memorial Day is a day to pay tribute to military personnel who have passed away in the line of duty. For many, this is a day to remember and honor the fallen as families decorate the gravesites of their lost loved ones and remember U.S. history.

