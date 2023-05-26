Emporia State’s Conway earns All-American honor

Alyssa Conway holding trophy for eight place finish in NCAA Championships
Alyssa Conway holding trophy for eight place finish in NCAA Championships(ESU ATHLETICS)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka native ended her Emporia State career in the best way possible.

Conway is a Shawnee Heights alum and the record holder in the hammer throw and a three time participant of the NCAA Championships.

Conway finished eighth with her best throw coming in at 57.94m but ended the competition with a throw of 57.71.

With Conway’s eighth place finish, the Emporia State women have scored for the third straight year and the 22nd time since joining the NCAA in 1992. Emporia State has had either the men or women score in every NCAA Outdoor Championship meet since 1994, a span of 28 straight meets.

