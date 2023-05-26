Emporia man seriously injured Thursday afternoon in I-470 crash in south Topeka

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 470 in south Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:20 p.m. Thursday on the eastbound entry ramp to I-470 from the Kansas Turnpike Authority toll plaza in south Topeka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was entering eastbound I-470 on the turnpike from the toll plaza when it began to fishtail as the driver accelerated.

The driver over-corrected and lost control of the pickup truck, which slid to the south and overturned. The truck came to rest on its passenger side facing south in the ditch.

The driver, Kenneth Dale Walburn, 78, of Emporia, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Walburn, who was alone in the truck, was wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Victim of Topeka hit-and-run passes away, officials identify him as a local
FILE
I-70 chase leads officials to discover driver consumed 4x legal limit of alcohol
Donald Eugene Fields II was issued a federal arrest warrant in December 2022 for allegedly sex...
Man wanted for child sex trafficking placed on FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list
FILE
Memorial Day 2023 Services
Donovan Phelps
Man with Oklahoma arrest warrant behind Shawnee Co. bars

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
Peyton Wheat tagging out a runner against Derby
Topeka High BSB's historic season comes to an end
Wamego RHP Peyton Hardenburger
Wamego softball advances to state semifinals
With Memorial Day weekend just hours away, the holiday is expected to be the third busiest...
Memorial Day weekend could be third busiest since 2000