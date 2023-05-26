Emporia man seriously injured Thursday afternoon in I-470 crash in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 470 in south Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:20 p.m. Thursday on the eastbound entry ramp to I-470 from the Kansas Turnpike Authority toll plaza in south Topeka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was entering eastbound I-470 on the turnpike from the toll plaza when it began to fishtail as the driver accelerated.

The driver over-corrected and lost control of the pickup truck, which slid to the south and overturned. The truck came to rest on its passenger side facing south in the ditch.

The driver, Kenneth Dale Walburn, 78, of Emporia, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Walburn, who was alone in the truck, was wearing his seat belt.

