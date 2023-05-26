Domestic disturbance report leads to felony warrant, drug arrest of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody at the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections after Shawnee Co. officials responded to a domestic disturbance report in South Topeka and the man fled the scene when officers arrived.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office released to 13 NEWS that deputies with the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 1800 block of SW 66th St. at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that deputies on the scene made contact with a woman at the residence and were commanding a man to exit the residence. Officials then discovered that the man had jumped out of a back window and fled on foot.

Authorities said a K9 unit, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and other law enforcement officers arrived on the scene to assist. Officials eventually found the man and took him into custody in the 6600 block of SW Morrill Rd.

The Sheriff’s Department identified the man as Tanner B. Reed, 32, of Topeka. Reed has been booked on a felony arrest warrant and faces additional charges for possession of an opiate, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement. The Sherrif’s Office did not provide additional details about Reed’s felony arrest warrant.

Records with the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections state he is being held on a $1,000 bond. Reed has a court date set for August 24.

The incident remains under investigation.

