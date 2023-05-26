City of Topeka to hold public hearing on development proposal in Southwest Topeka

CID proposal at the corner of SW 32nd Terr. and Topeka Blvd. requested by 911 Walnut Inc.
CID proposal at the corner of SW 32nd Terr. and Topeka Blvd. requested by 911 Walnut Inc.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council will consider a commercial development project in South Topeka.

911 Walnut Inc. has requested the city establish the corner of 32nd Terr. and Topeka Blvd. as a Community Improvement District so it can build two new restaurants and a strip retail center on the property. The project is estimated to cost around $15 million, which would be funded through a 2 percent increase to sales taxes charged in the district.

The Council will hold a public hearing at its June 6 meeting to discuss the proposal.

