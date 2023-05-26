City of Topeka to hold public hearing on development proposal in Southwest Topeka
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council will consider a commercial development project in South Topeka.
911 Walnut Inc. has requested the city establish the corner of 32nd Terr. and Topeka Blvd. as a Community Improvement District so it can build two new restaurants and a strip retail center on the property. The project is estimated to cost around $15 million, which would be funded through a 2 percent increase to sales taxes charged in the district.
The Council will hold a public hearing at its June 6 meeting to discuss the proposal.
