City of Topeka to hold public hearing on development proposal in Southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council will consider a commercial development project in South Topeka.

911 Walnut Inc. has requested the city establish the corner of 32nd Terr. and Topeka Blvd. as a Community Improvement District so it can build two new restaurants and a strip retail center on the property. The project is estimated to cost around $15 million, which would be funded through a 2 percent increase to sales taxes charged in the district.

The Council will hold a public hearing at its June 6 meeting to discuss the proposal.

