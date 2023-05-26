7 Hayden Catholic High School students receive post-secondary scholarships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seven Hayden Catholic High School students received post-secondary scholarships to pursue education at the technical or collegiate level.

Hayden Catholic High School Foundation announced the recipients of the Walter J. & Geraldine N. Michaelis scholarships. These scholarships are aimed to support Topeka Catholic Parish students who are seeking to further their education at the collegiate or technical school level. The scholarships have been awarded to students who demonstrate strong academic achievement, financial need, and a commitment to their Catholic faith.

Hayden Catholic High School Foundation indicated the following students were selected for the scholarships:

Claire Brown, Hayden, Sacred Heart - St. Joseph Parish

Emily Ireland, Hayden, Christ the King Parish

Carissa Roberts, Hayden, Sacred Heart - St. Joseph Parish

Vicki Sims, Hayden, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish

Andrew Storrer, Topeka High, Mater Dei Parish

Eli Tanking, Hayden, Mater Dei Parish

Piper Wrench, Hayden, Most Pure Heart of Mary Parish

The total amount awarded to the seven recipients for the 2023-2024 school year is $43,850 and is renewable for four years which totals $175,400.

According to Hayden Catholic High School Foundation, these students were selected from a competitive pool of applicants and selected based on the stipulations set forth by the donor agreement originated by Walter and Geraldine Michaelis. The scholarship funds will help alleviate the financial burden of college or trade school and allow the students to focus on their academic and personal goals.

For more information on the Walter J. & Geraldine N. Michaelis Scholarship, contact Shelly Buhler, President of Hayden Catholic High School.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.