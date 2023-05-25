Wild Horse Saloon hosts private event as it prepares for reopening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nightlife at Topeka’s Wild Horse Saloon is staying alive.

New owner Julie Castaneda opened the bar Wednesday for a private event to learn how close Wild Horse is to being ready for its full reopening.

“It was an opportunity for us to work out the bugs before we actually do our grand opening. So we invited friends and family, people that we knew wouldn’t rip us to shreds if it didn’t work out. There’s just so much new,” Castaneda said.

Castaneda has made several enhancements to improve the bar’s atmosphere. She said the building itself was in good shape.

“It’s been a lot of work. I think people thought we renovated the building, and we really didn’t. It was about cleaning and painting and decorating and just making it a little more country. I’m a country girl, cowgirl, and I wanted my bar to reflect that.”

She also said safety will one of her biggest responsibilities as owner of Wild Horse.

“The bar had a little bit of history, and so in trying to overcome that, we created a great customer services team, great guest services team. We have a great security team. I mean we tried to think of everything, putting some safety measures in place. We’re a friendly bar.”

Sheri Gibson was among those at the bar Wednesday and she appreciated the emphasis on safety.

“I don’t know that men understand that because they think men inherently are stronger. But if I go a place, the first thing I do is look for an exit. Is there someplace I can get out? I think there’s enough security here that that won’t be an issue,” Gibson said.

Castaneda hopes Wild Horse can fully reopen to the public shortly after Memorial Day.

