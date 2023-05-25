What is a revocable trust? Carl Carlson sorts it out

Carl Carlson explains what a revocable trust is and what it could mean for your money.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Whether or not you need a revocable trust depends on your circumstances.

Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, visited Eye on Northeast Kansas to explain what a revocable trust is. He detailed some of the benefits they can provide, including privacy, flexibility and planning.

However, he said they are not necessarily for everyone. Watch the interview to hear the pros and cons.

