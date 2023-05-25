What is a revocable trust? Carl Carlson sorts it out

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Whether or not you need a revocable trust depends on your circumstances.

Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, visited Eye on Northeast Kansas to explain what a revocable trust is. He detailed some of the benefits they can provide, including privacy, flexibility and planning.

However, he said they are not necessarily for everyone. Watch the interview to hear the pros and cons.

