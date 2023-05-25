Wednesday’s Child - Artemis

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A well-rounded teenager is our Wednesday’s Child this week.His name is Artemis and he’s 13 years old. The one thing he’s missing – is family.

This handsome young man with the infectious smile is Artemis. He’s caring, helpful, organized and athletic. He loves to run, lift weights and play sports, especially soccer.

Artemis is also an animal lover, and is becoming quite the cook. He likes to try new recipes. In addition, he likes to watch funny movies, play with Legos, collect Pokémon cards and play racing video games.

In fact, he hopes to race for real someday and become a racecar driver or a mechanic. Until then, he needs someone else to sit in the driver’s seat.

Artemis would like to be adopted by a family who’s patient, understanding and active – and one who loves him, no matter what.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

