Wednesday’s Child - Artemis

Wednesday’s Child - Artemis
By Lori Hutchinson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A well-rounded teenager is our Wednesday’s Child this week.His name is Artemis and he’s 13 years old. The one thing he’s missing – is family.

This handsome young man with the infectious smile is Artemis. He’s caring, helpful, organized and athletic. He loves to run, lift weights and play sports, especially soccer.

Artemis is also an animal lover, and is becoming quite the cook. He likes to try new recipes. In addition, he likes to watch funny movies, play with Legos, collect Pokémon cards and play racing video games.

In fact, he hopes to race for real someday and become a racecar driver or a mechanic. Until then, he needs someone else to sit in the driver’s seat.

Artemis would like to be adopted by a family who’s patient, understanding and active – and one who loves him, no matter what.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of untagged lines, set lines and a television are found at Fall River Reservoir on...
Dozens of untagged lines, TV found at Kansas reservoir prompt second warning
FILE
One sent to hospital after motorcycle-van crash along Highway 75
A sign hangs on the entrance of the Rolling Hills Missile Silo.
$1.3 million missile silo hits the real estate market in Central Kansas
FILE
Topeka man identified as deceased Jackson Co. inmate
FILE
Jackson Co. detainee found unresponsive in cell, pronounced dead

Latest News

Wednesday’s Child - Artemis
Easton Beightel, 12, recently published a book inspired by her experiences with four brain...
Topeka girl publishes book after brain surgery
Adonay Salomon-De La Torre and Katelynn Madl
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka High teacher finds missing piece, taking in student
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens