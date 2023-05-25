Water main break forces crews to close Central Topeka road

By Sarah Motter
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has forced officials to close a roadway in Central Topeka for repairs.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Thursday, May 25, crews were forced to completely close SE Monroe St. between 27th St. and 28th.

Crews noted that the closure was needed so they may repair a water main break in the area.

According to officials, the road should be closed for about 2 - 3 weeks.

