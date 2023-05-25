Washburn Golf wraps up season at NCAA Championships
WARREN, OH. (WIBW) - After appearing in the championships two out of the last three seasons, the Ichabods finished 18th overall.
Senior Dawson Wills led the ‘Bods finishing with a tie for 14th climbing up 26 spots up the leader board in the final 18 holes.
As a team Washburn shot 40 over par at 904 as Oklahoma Christian takes home the National Championship.
