Wamego hospital emergency department earns Geriatric Accreditation

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emergency Department at Wamego Health Center earned Geriatric Accreditation.

Wamego Health Center announced on Wednesday, May 24 that the Emergency Department received a Level III accreditation by the American College of Emergency Physicians’ Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation program (GEDA), which developed and released geriatric Emergency Department guidelines.

Hospital Administrator Brian Howells shared a comment about the Wamego Health Center Emergency Department’s accomplishment.

“We are very proud of this accreditation as it’s another step in showing our commitment to providing the absolute best possible care for our community members who look to our emergency department for exceptional care,” said Howells. “As part of our Mission, we want to care for those who are most vulnerable and we hope that this is a reassurance to the geriatric members of our community that we care about your specific medical needs and will continue to help Wamego Health Center be the best place to go in this community to receive care.”

According to Wamego Health Center, the hospital’s full-service emergency room is staffed by physicians 24/7 and includes laboratory and radiology services with five exam rooms and additional treatment spaces. As part of the geriatric certification, a nurse and physician on staff completed specific geriatric training and serve as clinical champions for geriatric care in the emergency department.

The accreditation allows the Emergency Department to continue to provide high standards of close-to-home care to the community.

For more information about Wamego Health Center Emergency Department, visit wamegohealthcenter.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.