Victim of Topeka hit-and-run passes away, officials identify him as a local

The victim of a late-night hit-and-run in the Capital City has died and has been identified as a Topeka man.
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim of a late-night hit-and-run in the Capital City has died and has been identified as a Topeka man.

The Topeka Police Department says that the victim of a Wednesday night, May 24, hit-and-run has been identified as Darryl L. Coleman, 63, of Topeka.

Officials announced on Thursday that Coleman died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the incident.

TPD said it was called to the area of SW 21st St. and SW Seabrook Ave. around 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday with reports of a hit-and-run. Witnesses reported a dark-colored passenger vehicle hit Coleman and sped away.

Officials noted that they continue to search for the driver responsible.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka man identified as deceased Jackson Co. inmate
Christopher Mills
Topeka man jailed after accused of raping, sodomizing teenage girl
FILE
Memorial Day 2023 Services
Bruce Teel
Driver who fell asleep in Central Topeka intersection found to be intoxicated
Wilona Torres
Junction City woman reported missing returned safely to family

Latest News

K-State Salina students participated in community service projects during the 2022-2023...
K-State Salina students participate in community service projects
Memorial Day 2023 Services
Eighth person arrested in connection with shooting at Victoria's Bar
Victim of Topeka hit-and-run passes away, officials identify him as a local
I-70 chase leads officials to discover driver consumed 4x legal limit of alcohol