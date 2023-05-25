Victim of Topeka hit-and-run passes away, officials identify him as a local

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim of a late-night hit-and-run in the Capital City has died and has been identified as a Topeka man.

The Topeka Police Department says that the victim of a Wednesday night, May 24, hit-and-run has been identified as Darryl L. Coleman, 63, of Topeka.

Officials announced on Thursday that Coleman died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the incident.

TPD said it was called to the area of SW 21st St. and SW Seabrook Ave. around 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday with reports of a hit-and-run. Witnesses reported a dark-colored passenger vehicle hit Coleman and sped away.

Officials noted that they continue to search for the driver responsible.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

