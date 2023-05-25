Two injured after homeless man attacks them in downtown Lawrence

By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two residents were injured after a homeless man violently attacked them in downtown Lawrence.

Lawrence Police said they spent the night searching for a homeless man who was accused of a violent attack in the 1000 block of Massachusetts St. in downtown Lawrence. Police were called around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, and found a man and woman with head injuries following an encounter with a 34-year-old suspect. The two victims were walking on the sidewalk when the suspect approached them and, without warning, began striking them with his fists before he left the area.

Lawrence Police indicated around 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, officers were called to 12th and Pennsylvania St. after receiving reports about a man armed with a knife who matched the description of the suspect. Officers arrested Deonte D. Jackson in a nearby backyard and took him to Douglas County Correctional Facility, where he was booked on suspicion of the following:

  • Two counts of aggravated battery
  • Criminal damage
  • Disorderly conduct

According to Lawrence Police, officers are working to keep downtown Lawrence safe for residents by conducting foot patrols, which began in November. In light of Wednesday night’s event, Chief Lockhart is committed to increasing efforts to keep downtown Lawrence safe and secure.

“Our department is outraged by this event,” Chief Lockhart said. “As an agency and a city, we cannot tolerate this type of behavior.”

