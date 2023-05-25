Topeka Cemetery to host Memorial Day weekend events

Residents can walk through history this Memorial Day weekend at the Topeka Cemetery located at 1601 SE 10th Ave.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents can walk through history this Memorial Day weekend at the Topeka Cemetery located at 1601 SE 10th Ave.

The property near Southeast 10th and California is the resting place for many prominent Kansans, including the 31st Vice President of the United States, Charles Curtis.

This weekend, they will have signs posted for a self-guided tour with information on the 23 Shawnee County Sheriffs and Undersheriffs buried there.

Topeka Cemetery is also hosting “Stories in the Cemetery” where residents can visit four spots to learn about the Overton family of entrepreneurs, a woman held by the Japanese for three years during World War II, the Capper Publishing Empire, and the man who built Topeka’s first automobile.

Lisa Sandmeyer with the Topeka Cemetery says the upcoming Memorial Day events are the perfect time to learn about the region’s history as well as thousands of stories about people and loved ones from the past.

“This is a museum and there’s nothing we love more than to tell people about the 35,000 people who are buried here,” Sandmeyer said. “The yard looks terrific and there’s no rain predicted for the weekend so it should be a terrific opportunity to wander around, learn more about Topeka history, while you’re visiting your loved ones.”

Stories in the Cemetery will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

See the cemetery’s other plans at topekacemetery.com.

