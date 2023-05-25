Topeka Backyard Musicfest taking over Truckhenge

Topeka's Backyard Musicfest runs May 26, 27 & 28 at Truckhenge, 4124 NE Brier Rd. More than 100 bands, artists, and performers will be involved.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get ready for a weekend of music and fun that will make you feel right at home!

Topeka’s Backyard Musicfest kicks off Friday at Truckhenge. Ronald Ruiz and Steven Alley visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about it.

The event will include more than 100 bands, artists, and performers across three stages and around the festival grounds. They encompass a variety of musical genres, including hip hop, rock and electronic dance music. Ronald and Steven said Native American dancers will be part of the activities, blessing the grounds and doing an opening ceremony.

In addition to the music, more than 40 vendors are expected with various artwork and crafts.

Admission is $20. Gates open at Noon Friday May 26 and Saturday May 27. Ronald and Steven said Sunday is a more informal day, with background music and people cleaning up.

They say the added bonus of the location is checking out the unique creations around Truckhenge, 4124 NE Brier Rd.

