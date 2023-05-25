Thursday forecast: Storm chance this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After yesterday’s round of showers/storms in the afternoon hours, we’ll have another round of storms developing this afternoon. A couple differences in that storms will develop sooner and all of northeast KS has the chance for rain. With that said not everyone will get rain, it will still be hit and miss with some areas getting nothing and other areas getting more than 0.50″.

Taking Action:

If you do have outdoor plans today, consider a Plan B for the afternoon or be weather aware. Even if you don’t get rain where you are, you may be close enough to a t-storm at some point today and as always, When Thunder Roars Go Indoors.

The chance for storms will continue to exist Friday through the holiday weekend with the highest chance for storms staying out in north-central KS. There will be more dry time vs storms so keep those outdoor plans but stay updated on the forecast daily for possible changes to the forecast.

Remember to stay safe over the holiday weekend: Hydrate with plenty of WATER and don’t forget the sunscreen.



The big concern for the next 8 days is specifically when and where rain and storms will develop. The overall trend is for today to be the highest probability of getting rain anywhere in northeast KS at least through Monday. Sunday through Monday’s storms will mainly remain out toward central KS. Models also differ on how much cloud cover there will be which could impact temperatures but generally speaking, highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s are expected for the next 8 days.

Normal High: 80/Normal Low: 59 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Showers/storms will develop anytime after 12pm. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph. While severe weather is unlikely, an isolated storm could be strong enough for a warning like yesterday but lightning and locally heavy rain will remain the primary concern.

Tonight: Most of the storms that develop in the afternoon will weaken by sunset leading to mainly dry conditions and clouds gradually clearing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. There remains a low chance for a few showers/storms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

Some cooler air starts to move in for the eastern portion of KS Friday leading to lows near 60° in north-central KS but closer to 50° Saturday morning. Highs do warm back in the low-mid 80s Saturday with the warmer temperatures out toward central KS.

The weekend remains dry for most and mostly sunny skies but clouds will need to be monitored as well as the chance for rain at times in north-central KS. If there is going to be rain for areas farther east it would be Monday afternoon. Wind gusts up to 20 mph at times Saturday through Monday so winds will not be a factor.

Next week remains active with at least a low chance for showers/storms at times Tuesday through Thursday. Highs remain in the 80s with lows in the low 60s.

