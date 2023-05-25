Search begins for teenage girl accused of stealing Manhattan man’s car

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The search is on for a teenage girl in Manhattan who allegedly stole an 18-year-old man’s car overnight.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, officials were called to the 2200 block of Prairie Glen Pl. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said they found an 18-year-old man who reported a 15-year-old girl stole his 2011 Audi A4.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the victim about $4,500. Suspect information has not been released and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

