Search begins for teenage girl accused of stealing Manhattan man’s car

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The search is on for a teenage girl in Manhattan who allegedly stole an 18-year-old man’s car overnight.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, officials were called to the 2200 block of Prairie Glen Pl. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said they found an 18-year-old man who reported a 15-year-old girl stole his 2011 Audi A4.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the victim about $4,500. Suspect information has not been released and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

