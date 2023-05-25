Seaman’s Stallbaumer sisters look to make an impact at State track

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State track & field starts up on Friday, and two Seaman sisters are working hard to get ready.

Taylin and Jaida Stallbaumer may be best known for their stellar skills on the basketball court, but this week they’re showing off their skills on the track.

They helped the Vikes to a 2nd place finish at their 5A Regional. Jaida, a sophomore, placed 2nd in the 100 meter hurdles and 2nd in the 300 meter hurdles.

Taylin, a junior, placed 3rd in the 100 meter hurdles, and 4th in the 300 meter.

The duo says its an interesting dynamic being teammates with a competitive sibling aspect, but they love it.

”We are really competitive. It runs in our family. So whenever she beats me it just like, it gets to me, but it pushes me to be better, and that’s how she is too,” said Taylin. “It’s good to have someone you’re that close to you doing something you love with you, so it’s been fun.”

“It’s definitely entertaining sometimes. But it’s fun to have a sister and a teammate that close to you,” said Jaida. “It’s nice to sometimes go 1st and 2nd, that definitely pushes us harder to try and beat each other.”

State track is held Friday and Saturday at Wichita State University.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.