WIBW Scholar Athlete winners announced

By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - WIBW had 33 Scholar Athletes recognized Wednesday night and two winners were selected to receive a scholarship.

Mallory High from Seaman and Brooklyn Jones from Lebo each won a $2,500 scholarship from Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer.

“Doing a lot really makes the down time a lot more freeing, so I feel like I’m working to have those off days. It’s worth it,” High said.

”We’ve had a lot of accomplishments, so I think the state tournaments and playing with my family and friends was the best part,” Jones said.

Mallory will head to Baker University and study nursing while Jones will head to Kansas State to study Health Sciences/Pre-Optometry.

Here’s a little more about High:

  • On the Vikettes dance team and dances at Radiant Dance studio 12+ hours a week.
  • Works part time on weekends and before school as a vet tech at Indian Creek Veterinary clinic.
  • Taken multiple dual credit courses through Washburn, and earned her CNA and is taking CMA class through Washburn Tech.
  • Has also already been accepted to Baker’s dance team.

And, here’s a little bit more about Jones:

  • She participates in Volleyball, Basketball, Softball and Track
  • Jones is a part of FBLA, FCCLA, Student Council and National Honor Society Class Secretary

