One person in hospital following a hit and run accident

One person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle.(Phil Anderson)
By Lexi Letterman
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

Topeka police received reports that a dark-colored passenger vehicle had struck a pedestrian and fled the scene in the SW 21st St. and SW Seabrook Ave. area shortly after 10 p.m. on May 24.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

