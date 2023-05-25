Officials search for those responsible for fire that killed 2 dogs

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for those responsible for a tent fire that killed two dogs while a third escaped along the riverbanks of North Lawrence.

The Lawrence Douglas Co. Fire Medical Department says that around 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, officials with the Douglas Co. Emergency Communications Center received reports of smoke and fire from a wooded area near the Kansas River levee.

Officials noted that in the initial call, witnesses reported dogs fighting and shots fired. A short time later, LDCFM was called with reports of black smoke coming from the area.

A drone from the Lawrence Police Department with a nearby training team also spotted the smoke.

When crews arrived at the scene found just south of the 700 block of Ash St., they said they found a ten that had been completely consumed by fire. An off-road utility vehicle with a water tanker and has was used to extinguish the inferno.

LDCFM noted that two dogs perished in the blaze, however, a third escaped and was taken to a local veterinary for evaluation. No people were harmed.

Officials indicated an investigation has been opened to find the person or people responsible.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.