Officials search for those responsible for fire that killed 2 dogs

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for those responsible for a tent fire that killed two dogs while a third escaped along the riverbanks of North Lawrence.

The Lawrence Douglas Co. Fire Medical Department says that around 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, officials with the Douglas Co. Emergency Communications Center received reports of smoke and fire from a wooded area near the Kansas River levee.

Officials noted that in the initial call, witnesses reported dogs fighting and shots fired. A short time later, LDCFM was called with reports of black smoke coming from the area.

A drone from the Lawrence Police Department with a nearby training team also spotted the smoke.

When crews arrived at the scene found just south of the 700 block of Ash St., they said they found a ten that had been completely consumed by fire. An off-road utility vehicle with a water tanker and has was used to extinguish the inferno.

LDCFM noted that two dogs perished in the blaze, however, a third escaped and was taken to a local veterinary for evaluation. No people were harmed.

Officials indicated an investigation has been opened to find the person or people responsible.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka man identified as deceased Jackson Co. inmate
Christopher Mills
Topeka man jailed after accused of raping, sodomizing teenage girl
FILE
Memorial Day 2023 Services
Bruce Teel
Driver who fell asleep in Central Topeka intersection found to be intoxicated
Wilona Torres
Junction City woman reported missing returned safely to family

Latest News

K-State Salina students participated in community service projects during the 2022-2023...
K-State Salina students participate in community service projects
Memorial Day 2023 Services
Eighth person arrested in connection with shooting at Victoria's Bar
Victim of Topeka hit-and-run passes away, officials identify him as a local
I-70 chase leads officials to discover driver consumed 4x legal limit of alcohol