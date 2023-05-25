North Topeka church invites community for Memorial Day weekend fun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka church is hosting a Memorial Day weekend event for the community.

Lillian Ossman from Emmaus Baptist Church visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details.

The event includes food, fun, games, raffle, and special guests from the Topeka Police and Topeka Fire departments. Lillian says everything is free because they feel it is important for the community to come together in fellowship.

The fun takes place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at Emmaus Baptist Church, 2015 NW Buchanan St.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.