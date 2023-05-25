New North Topeka auto detailer ready to make cars ‘Squeaky Clean’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One North Topeka business is ready to wheel and deal.

Squeaky Clean Wheels is ready for customers in their new space at 1016 N Kansas, inside Cortez Transportation. Owner Steiner Williams says his love of cars led him to start the auto cleaning and detailing business.

“That’s why I started, making them look as pretty again as possible, like new,” Williams said. “This is a business that my friend and I started founded back about a year ago now. We started with a trailer and a truck and now we’re here in our own space. it’s been great.”

