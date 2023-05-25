Manhattan man arrested 1 year after accused of rape, sodomy

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested more than a year after he was accused of raping and sodomizing a young woman.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, officials arrested Chase Newberry, 24, of Manhattan.

Officials noted that the arrest stems from Newberry’s Riley Co. District Court warrant for rape and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy. The incident was reported on March 23, 2022, and involved a female victim who is now 20.

RCPD said Newberry remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond.

Due to the nature of the crime, officials said no further information would be released.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka man identified as deceased Jackson Co. inmate
Christopher Mills
Topeka man jailed after accused of raping, sodomizing teenage girl
FILE
Memorial Day 2023 Services
Bruce Teel
Driver who fell asleep in Central Topeka intersection found to be intoxicated
Wilona Torres
Junction City woman reported missing returned safely to family

Latest News

The Emergency Department at Wamego Health Center earned Geriatric Accreditation.
Wamego hospital emergency department earns Geriatric Accreditation
Brandon Michaul Gehrke, 31, of Topeka
Eighth person arrested in connection with shooting at the Victoria’s Bar
FILE
Search begins for teenage girl accused of stealing Manhattan man’s car
Seaman Stallbaumer sisters
Seaman’s Stallbaumer sisters look to make an impact at State track