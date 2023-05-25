Manhattan man arrested 1 year after accused of rape, sodomy

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested more than a year after he was accused of raping and sodomizing a young woman.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, officials arrested Chase Newberry, 24, of Manhattan.

Officials noted that the arrest stems from Newberry’s Riley Co. District Court warrant for rape and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy. The incident was reported on March 23, 2022, and involved a female victim who is now 20.

RCPD said Newberry remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond.

Due to the nature of the crime, officials said no further information would be released.

