Man with Oklahoma arrest warrant behind Shawnee Co. bars

Donovan Phelps
Donovan Phelps(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man with an arrest warrant out of Oklahoma is behind bars in Shawnee Co. as he stands accused of crimes in the Capital City.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Tuesday, May 23, officials arrested Donovan T. M. Phelps, 23, on an out-of-state warrant from Oklahoma as well as a felony warrant from Shawnee Co.

TPD said the Shawnee Co. warrant stems from an August 2020 incident in which he allegedly burglarized and stole property from multiple vehicles in the Capital City.

Officials did not release information regarding Phelps’ Oklahoma warrant.

Phelps was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on burglary, theft and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon as well as his Oklahoma warrant. He remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond for his Kansas warrant and no bond listed for his out-of-state warrant.

Records indicate that Phelps has a court appearance set for 2 p.m. on June 1.

