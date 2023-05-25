Man accused of Topeka rape remains behind bars on $1 million bond

Charles Forgy
Charles Forgy(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who stands accused of rape in the Capital City remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.

The Topeka Police Department has confirmed to 13 NEWS that on Wednesday night, May 24, officials arrested Charles M. Forgy, 35, and booked him into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

Forgy stands accused of rape. Due to the nature of the crime, TPD said no more information will be released.

As of Thursday, Forgy remains behind bars on a $1 million bond with a court appearance set for 4 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka man identified as deceased Jackson Co. inmate
Christopher Mills
Topeka man jailed after accused of raping, sodomizing teenage girl
FILE
Memorial Day 2023 Services
Bruce Teel
Driver who fell asleep in Central Topeka intersection found to be intoxicated
Wilona Torres
Junction City woman reported missing returned safely to family

Latest News

Dai'Reese Gelinas
Separate fires, early-morning burglary lead to Abilene man’s arrest
FILE - Spirit of Kansas
Capitol Federal honored as title Sponsor for 2023 Spirit of Kansas
Christopher Lax
Gun fired in SE Topeka leads officials to find culprit with open container
FILE
Kansas Representatives help pass bill to halt flow of fentanyl
Dr. Jida Wang, Kansas State University researcher, helped in a collaborative study which found...
K-State collaborative study finds world’s largest lakes are shrinking