Man accused of Topeka rape remains behind bars on $1 million bond

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who stands accused of rape in the Capital City remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.

The Topeka Police Department has confirmed to 13 NEWS that on Wednesday night, May 24, officials arrested Charles M. Forgy, 35, and booked him into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

Forgy stands accused of rape. Due to the nature of the crime, TPD said no more information will be released.

As of Thursday, Forgy remains behind bars on a $1 million bond with a court appearance set for 4 p.m. on Aug. 24.

