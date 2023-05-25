KCAMP celebrates move to Downtown Topeka

Kansas County Association Multiline Pool, or KCAMP, is fully moved into their new location at...
Kansas County Association Multiline Pool, or KCAMP, is fully moved into their new location at 835 S Topeka Blvd.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A public insurance organization celebrated their move to downtown Topeka.

Kansas County Association Multiline Pool, or KCAMP, is fully moved into their new location at 835 S Topeka Blvd.

The group provides coverage for buildings, vehicles, and equipment owned by public bodies like Kansas counties and cities. They say the new location will serve them well.

“We’re really excited to be downtown with all that’s going on down here and being near the Capitol, where many of our members visit, gives them easier access to us throughout the year,” KCAMP Administrator David Luke explained. “It also gives us more space.”

KCAMP currently serves 76 Kansas counties, 10 cities, and several smaller municipalities.

