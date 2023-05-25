Kansas Representatives help pass bill to halt flow of fentanyl

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Representatives from the Sunflower State have helped pass a bill meant to halt the flow of fentanyl inside U.S. borders.

On Thursday, May 25, Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) announced that he voted in favor of House Resolution 467, the HALT Fentanyl Act.

Representative LaTurner noted that the bipartisan bill passed the House with a vote of 289-133.

“The deadly fentanyl epidemic continues to wreak havoc on families across Kansas. Local law enforcement in my district are struggling to combat the record amount of fentanyl pouring over the southern border and into our communities,” said Rep. LaTurner. “The time for action was yesterday. I proudly voted to pass the bipartisan HALT Fentanyl Act to make the class-wide scheduling order for fentanyl-related substances permanent and guarantee Kansas law enforcement officers have the resources they need to keep these drugs off our streets.”

Rep. LaTurner indicated that the legislation will make the temporary class-wide scheduling of fentanyl-related substances permanent and ensure officers have the tools needed to keep these drugs off the streets. He also said it would ensure practitioners can research fentanyl-related substances to better understand the overall effect on human health.

Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-KS) said she also approved the bill on Thursday. She also noted that U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) introduced a version of this bill in the Senate.

“Fentanyl is devastating communities in Kansas and across the nation, and we must do more to protect folks at home from this deadly drug,” Davids said. “After hearing from local law enforcement officials and health care workers on the challenges they face, categorizing fentanyl as a Schedule I substance will give them more resources to combat this public health emergency and save lives. I’m glad the House came together in a bipartisan fashion to keep Kansans safe.”

For more information about the legislation, click HERE.

