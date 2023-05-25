Kansas baseball takes down Texas in Big 12 Tournament

ARLINGTON, TX. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks came in as the No. 8 seed and knocked off top seeded Texas, 6-3 at Globe Life Field.

The Jayhawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead after a sac fly from Chase Jans and an RBI single from All-Big 12 Co-Freshman of the Year in Kodey Shojinaga.

The Longhrns would eventually tied the game in the sixth inning after Kansas led 2-1 in the third inning.

But then All-Big 12 First Team selection Janson Reeder blasted a Grand Slam in the seventh inning and that’s all the Jayhawks would need.

This is the first win in the Big 12 Tournament for KU since 2019. The Jayhawks have TCU next in line beginning Thursday at 4:00 p.m. on ESPNU.

