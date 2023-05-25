K-State collaborative study finds world’s largest lakes are shrinking

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University collaborative study found that more than half of the world’s largest lakes are shrinking.

K-State announced that satellites have revealed a widespread loss of water shortage in the Earth’s largest lakes since the early 1990s and much of the decline is from climate change and human consumption, according to a study involving a Kansas State University researcher.

The research team contributing to the study includes collaborators from Kansas State University, University of Colorado Boulder, France’s space agency, CNES, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, and the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis, which published “Satellites reveal widespread decline in global lake water storage” in Science, a journal published by the American Association for Advancement of Science, and Jida Wang, associate professor of geography and geospatial sciences in K-State’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Wang specializes in surface hydrology, particularly in lakes, reservoirs, and wetlands, analyzed lake water storage variability and trends and explored change patterns of varying lake types and conditions.

Lakes store 87% of the Earth’s liquid surface fresh water. Volume changes have profound ramifications on water sustainability, food security, waterbird habitats, carbon and nutrient cycling and recreation.

The researchers analyzed approximately 2,000 of Earth’s largest lakes using three decades of satellite observations. The researchers found significant storage declines, 53% of them between 1992 and 2020. This record of multiple decades of water storage variations is one of the study’s major contributions.

Wang shared a comment about the research.

“We computed the trends of water volume, not surface area only, and then we unfolded the stories behind each in relation to major human and climatic drivers,” said Wang.

Climate data and hydrological models were used to determine the results in natural lakes. The net water loss was mostly due to climate warming, increased potential of evapotranspiration, and human consumption. In reservoirs, the main cause was sedimentation.

According to the study’s lead author, Fangfang Yao, a climate fellow at the University of Virginia and visiting fellow at the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences at the University of Colorado Boulder, and a former doctoral student at Kansas State University, this comprehensive method of tracking lake water storage trends and the reasons behind them allows scientists to help water managers and communities better protect critical water sources.

“We estimated that roughly one-quarter of the global population resides in basins with significant lake water loss,” said Wang. “Effects can range from freshwater decline to environmental degradation, such as increased salt dust exposure, to hydropower reduction. These cautionary findings highlight the importance of accounting for climate change and sedimentation impacts when planning water policies to combat lake water declines.”

In fact, the research team found an example of this type of success. Lake Sevan, in Armenia, has experienced an increase in water storage over the past two decades, which the researchers linked to enforcement of conservation laws.

”While our results are specific to the large lakes we studied, we hope the findings motivate people to continue investigating the dynamics of important smaller lakes as well,” said Wang.

