K-9 Chase retires from Kansas Highway Patrol

K-9 Chase is retiring from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
K-9 Chase is retiring from the Kansas Highway Patrol.(Kansas Highway Patrol)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol announced the retirement of their K-9, Chase.

Kansas Highway Patrol announced on their Facebook page that Chase is retiring from the agency. Chase is a Belgian Malinois who was born in Holland in July 2014. He joined the KHP in February 2016. The handler’s children named him Chase after the popular show, Paw Patrol.

KHP said Chase helped apprehend several wanted felons, located a large sum of narcotics and assisted authorities in Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri during his career.

KHP noted Chase will enjoy his retirement with his current handler.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka man identified as deceased Jackson Co. inmate
Christopher Mills
Topeka man jailed after accused of raping, sodomizing teenage girl
FILE
Memorial Day 2023 Services
Bruce Teel
Driver who fell asleep in Central Topeka intersection found to be intoxicated
Wilona Torres
Junction City woman reported missing returned safely to family

Latest News

K-State Salina students participated in community service projects during the 2022-2023...
K-State Salina students participate in community service projects
Memorial Day 2023 Services
Eighth person arrested in connection with shooting at Victoria's Bar
Victim of Topeka hit-and-run passes away, officials identify him as a local
I-70 chase leads officials to discover driver consumed 4x legal limit of alcohol