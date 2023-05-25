K-9 Chase retires from Kansas Highway Patrol

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol announced the retirement of their K-9, Chase.

Kansas Highway Patrol announced on their Facebook page that Chase is retiring from the agency. Chase is a Belgian Malinois who was born in Holland in July 2014. He joined the KHP in February 2016. The handler’s children named him Chase after the popular show, Paw Patrol.

KHP said Chase helped apprehend several wanted felons, located a large sum of narcotics and assisted authorities in Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri during his career.

KHP noted Chase will enjoy his retirement with his current handler.

