Iola paramedic arrested for sexual battery

Adam M. Ferguson, 42, of Iola, was arrested on May 22 on a warrant for aggravated sexual...
Adam M. Ferguson, 42, of Iola, was arrested on May 22 on a warrant for aggravated sexual battery related to an incident on December 21, 2022, while Ferguson was working as a paramedic with Iola EMS.(MGN)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Iola paramedic is in custody for sexual battery.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Iola Police Department arrested Iola Emergency Medical Services paramedic Adam M. Ferguson, 42, of Iola, on May 22, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Ferguson was arrested on a warrant for aggravated sexual battery related to an incident that occurred on December 21, 2022, while Ferguson was working as a paramedic with Iola EMS.

The allegation was reported to the Iola Police Department, which requested KBI assistance. Investigative findings were presented to Allen County Attorney Jerry Hathaway, and charges were filed on May 22.

Ferguson was arrested at his residence immediately after the Allen County District Court issued the warrant.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME, or the Iola Police Department at 620-365-4960. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

