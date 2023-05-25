Investigation opened after deceased man found on roof of apartment complex

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened in Manhattan after officials found a deceased man on the roof of an apartment complex.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, officials were called to an apartment complex near 300 N. 5th St. in Manhattan with reports of a deceased individual.

When officials arrived they said they found the deceased resident on the roof of the first floor of a building underneath his 4th-story apartment.

RCPD has identified the deceased as Rick Stadtner. Currently, it is believed that no one else is involved in his death.

Officials noted that the investigation remains ongoing.

