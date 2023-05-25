Gun fired in SE Topeka leads officials to find culprit with open container

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gun fired in Southeast Topeka overnight led officials to find the man they believe to be responsible with an open container.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Wednesday night, May 24, officials were called to the 3000 block of SW Swygart St. with reports of shots fired.

When officials arrived, they said they found a suspect, later identified as Christopher D. Lax, 34, sitting in a vehicle with the engine running and an open container.

TPD noted that further investigation found Lax had fired the gun which officials then seized. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Discharge a firearm in city limits

Transporting an open container

Unlawful possession of marijuana and tetrahydrocannabinol

Lax remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond with no appearance set yet.

