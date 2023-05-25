Fort Riley safely kicks off summer

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley’s Garrison Safety Office wants families to practice safe habits this summer.

To kick off their “102 Days of Summer Safety,” the office has partnered with the Irwin Army Community Hospital and the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office (KTSRO) to host helpful demonstrations. The annual “Safety Awareness and Injury Prevention Campaign” fair began on May 24 with stations such as “seatbelt convincer, a rollover simulator, and SIDNE (Simulated Impaired Driving Experience) carts.”

According to Kirk Hutchinson, Supervisory Public Affairs Specialist, there will be “a car seat check lane,” hosted by KTSRO “so parents can make sure they have the right car seat properly installed for their children.”

The fair will continue May 25 at the Irwin Army Community Hospital from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. This event is open to all soldiers, family members, civilian employees, and members of the local communities.

