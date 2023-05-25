Eighth person arrested in connection with shooting at the Victoria’s Bar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An eighth person has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a bar in South Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on its Twitter page another person was arrested in association with a shooting at the Victoria’s Bar.

The Sheriff’s Office says Brandon M. Gehrke, 31, of Topeka has a warrant for his arrest and “has been additionally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal discharge of a firearm.” The Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections website states Gehrke was booked into Shawnee Co. Jail on Wednesday, May 24. Gehrke has no bond listed.

Seven others previously arrested in connection with the shooting are:

Leon D. Smith-Love I., 28, of Topeka, has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal discharge of a firearm

Kathryn R. Hazelwood, 26, of Topeka has been charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

Charles D. Wheat, 42, of Topeka, has been charged with aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm

Jason M. Blenden Sr., 49, of Topeka, was booked in on an arrest warrant

Storm M. Morgan, 30, of Meriden, Kan., has been charged with criminal discharge of a firearm

Shawn M. Ray, 39, of Topeka, has been charged with criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, and interference with law enforcement

Caleb L. Conway, 41, of Topeka, booked on a felony arrest warrant

