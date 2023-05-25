Eighth person arrested in connection with shooting at the Victoria’s Bar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An eighth person has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a bar in South Topeka.
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on its Twitter page another person was arrested in association with a shooting at the Victoria’s Bar.
The Sheriff’s Office says Brandon M. Gehrke, 31, of Topeka has a warrant for his arrest and “has been additionally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal discharge of a firearm.” The Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections website states Gehrke was booked into Shawnee Co. Jail on Wednesday, May 24. Gehrke has no bond listed.
Seven others previously arrested in connection with the shooting are:
- Leon D. Smith-Love I., 28, of Topeka, has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal discharge of a firearm
- Kathryn R. Hazelwood, 26, of Topeka has been charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Charles D. Wheat, 42, of Topeka, has been charged with aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm
- Jason M. Blenden Sr., 49, of Topeka, was booked in on an arrest warrant
- Storm M. Morgan, 30, of Meriden, Kan., has been charged with criminal discharge of a firearm
- Shawn M. Ray, 39, of Topeka, has been charged with criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, and interference with law enforcement
- Caleb L. Conway, 41, of Topeka, booked on a felony arrest warrant
