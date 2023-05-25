Douglas Co. officials seek whereabouts of suspect in May aggravated robbery

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Douglas County are in search of a man they believe injured a woman during a May 3 aggravated robbery.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, May 25, that it needs the public’s help to find William K. Morris, 54, of Lawrence, as he is wanted for several outstanding warrants.

Officials noted that Morris has seven total warrants out for his arrest. One of which stems from a 2023 incident in which he faces a single count of aggravated robbery for a May 3 incident. During the crime, a woman was injured.

Anyone with information about Morris’ whereabouts should report that information to the Sheriff’s Office at 785-841-0007 or the Douglas Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.