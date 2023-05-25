Cat rescued from duplex following late-morning fire in Manhattan

Firefighters rescue a cat from a duplex fire on May 25, 2023.
Firefighters rescue a cat from a duplex fire on May 25, 2023.(Manhattan Fire Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A cat was rescued from a duplex owned by the Manhattan Housing Authority after a small late-morning fire broke out.

The Manhattan Fire Department says that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, crews were called to 1006 Pottawatomie Ct. with reports of a house fire.

When officials arrived, they said they found a duplex that had smoke emitting from the structure. A search of the home found the tenant was not there, however, a cat was rescued and was treated at the scene. The containment of the fire took about 10 minutes.

MFD noted that the fire caused about $35,000 in damage. The owner of the single-story duplex was listed as the Manhattan Housing Authority.

Officials indicated that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka man identified as deceased Jackson Co. inmate
Christopher Mills
Topeka man jailed after accused of raping, sodomizing teenage girl
FILE
Memorial Day 2023 Services
Bruce Teel
Driver who fell asleep in Central Topeka intersection found to be intoxicated
Wilona Torres
Junction City woman reported missing returned safely to family

Latest News

FILE
Officials search for those responsible for fire that killed 2 dogs
Kansas Highway Patrol announced the retirement of their K-9, Chase.
K-9 Chase retires from Kansas Highway Patrol
The Title Sponsor for the 2023 Spirit of Kansas is Capitol Federal.
Capitol Federal recognized as Title Sponsor of Spirit of Kansas
The Emergency Department at Wamego Health Center earned Geriatric Accreditation.
Wamego hospital emergency department earns Geriatric Accreditation