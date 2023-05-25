Cat rescued from duplex following late-morning fire in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A cat was rescued from a duplex owned by the Manhattan Housing Authority after a small late-morning fire broke out.

The Manhattan Fire Department says that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, crews were called to 1006 Pottawatomie Ct. with reports of a house fire.

When officials arrived, they said they found a duplex that had smoke emitting from the structure. A search of the home found the tenant was not there, however, a cat was rescued and was treated at the scene. The containment of the fire took about 10 minutes.

MFD noted that the fire caused about $35,000 in damage. The owner of the single-story duplex was listed as the Manhattan Housing Authority.

Officials indicated that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.