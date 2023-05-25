‘Carry the Load’ honors fallen soldiers as march continues through Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nationwide effort to honor fallen soldiers made its way through the Capital City Thursday.

Carry the Load is a national relay walking their way down the country as they share the stories of soldiers lost in service. The Midwest leg started May 6 in Minnesota and will meet the other groups this Sunday in Dallas.

The group says it’s their mission to keep the soldiers alive in people’s memories.

“We provide an active way to walk across the country with us,” Midwest Group Advisor Colton morrow said. “Walk, talk, tell a story. If you have someone personally connected to you that has made the ultimate sacrifice, we’d love to hear their story, hear their name so we can continue their legacy. These heroes don’t deserve to be forgotten.”

Carry the Load expects 20,000 people to walk with them by the time they reach Dallas.

